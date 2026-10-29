Gilbert's Joe's Farm Grill prepares to celebrate 20 years in business

GILBERT, AZ — As thousands of restaurants close nationwide, one Gilbert restaurant is preparing to celebrate 20 years in business.

Joe’s Farm Grill opened in 2006 inside the former family home of partner Joe Johnston. What started as a slow business has grown alongside Gilbert.

“We’ve moved from like just barely making it to now barely being able to keep up with it,” Johnston said.

Restaurant research firm RestaurantData estimates 7,593 restaurant locations closed nationwide during the first six months of 2026.

Locally, the firm recorded 129 closures in Maricopa County, including nine in Gilbert. Both figures were lower than during the same period in 2025, when the county recorded 197 closures and Gilbert recorded 11.

At Joe’s Farm Grill, General Manager Bill Eaton said managing food and labor costs remains an ongoing challenge.

“In terms of pricing, I mean that’s something every restaurant wrestles with,” Eaton said. “We wrestle with that pretty much every week because we’re looking at our food costs, we’re looking at our labor.”

Eaton said cutting costs can also affect the quality of food customers expect.

For longtime customers Trish and Jeff Stermer, the restaurant remains a regular stop. The couple has visited for about 15 years and says they eat there two or three times a week.

“I just make it part of the budget because it’s that important to us,” Trish Stermer said.

Johnston credits loyal customers and a focus on continuous improvement with helping the restaurant succeed.

Joe’s Farm Grill will celebrate its 20th anniversary Nov. 9-15. On Nov. 12, the restaurant will host its “Party Like It’s 2006” promotion, offering original 2006 menu prices for dine-in customers. The promotion does not apply to takeout orders.

An anniversary celebration is also planned for approximately 5:30 p.m. that day.

The restaurant is located at 3000 E. Ray Road in Gilbert.