Police: Speeding truck crashes into Gilbert home, 21-year-old driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (KNXV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges after police said he sped away from an attempted traffic stop and crashed into a home in a Gilbert neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said officers spotted a pickup truck around 1:30 a.m. “involved in reckless driving” near Gilbert Road and Page Avenue in the Downtown District. A short time later, officers saw the same truck “allegedly performing a burnout” near Gilbert Road and Guadalupe Road.

Officers tried to pull the truck over, but the driver drove off “at a high rate of speed.”

Police said the truck crashed into a home near the 400 block of East Guadalupe Road while attempting to turn at Burk Street.

The driver and two other people in the truck were detained following the crash.

A 45-year-old resident suffered minor injuries after the truck crashed into the home and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Gannon Dodge, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, endangerment, reckless driving, DUI (Impaired to the Slightest Degree) and Extreme DUI.

It is unclear whether the two other occupants of the truck were arrested.