Fewer AZ cities rank among best retirement spots

Four cities in Arizona rank among the U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Places to Retire. That’s down from seven cities that made the cut in 2026.

Surprise (No. 156), Gilbert (200), Queen Creek (205) and Marana (225) were ranked among 250 of the most populated cities in the country evaluated as the best places to retire based on six criteria: quality of life, value, healthcare quality, senior population/migration, taxes and job market.

All four cities made the list last year, though three other Arizona cities ranked a year ago dropped off this year' list, including Chandler, Sierra Vista and Peoria, which ranked No. 187, 230 and 248 in 2026, respectively.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.