Tech company eyes Mesa plant to build defense drones as footprint grows

A Canadian drone company's subsidiary is scouting sites in the East Valley for a new manufacturing facility after opening an office in Mesa.

Drone as a Service, a subsidiary of ZenaTech Inc., is seeking more than 20,000 square feet of space for a Mesa manufacturing facility to support trailer manufacturing and defense-related drone projects.

The company viewed “quite a few locations" in Mesa, but has not yet selected a site for the potential manufacturing facility, Franklin added.

The manufacturing facility is projected to initially employ 45 people with potential to create hundreds of new jobs when production fully ramps, according to the company.

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