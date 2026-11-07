Close Arizona Senate race could bring political shift to Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — A closely contested Arizona Senate race could bring a political shift to Gilbert as local businesses continue to navigate rising costs.

Democrat Stephanie Walsh is leading Republican Mylie Biggs in the race for Senate District 14, which includes much of Gilbert. If elected, Walsh would become the first Democrat to win the district’s Senate seat under its current boundaries.

At Little Joe’s Italian Market in Gilbert, chef-owner Joseph Gerace says tariffs, shipping expenses and rising food costs have made operating his business more expensive.

“When I opened this, I didn’t expect my flour to go up 15% in a couple of weeks after opening,” Gerace said. “That was a shock to me.”

Walsh, who previously ran an engineering business, says her experience shapes her approach to economic issues.

“I know when you worry about your employees, I know when you worry about payroll,” Walsh said.

Walsh has also identified energy and water as priorities. While tariffs are determined at the federal level, state lawmakers make decisions about taxes and regulations that can affect businesses.

Gerace says some customers have already cut back on spending. Regardless of the election’s outcome, he hopes for greater economic stability.

“I just hope to see some positive changes, whether they’re Republican, Democrat,” Gerace said. “I just would like to see stability in our economy, stability in our cost of goods.”

The race remained undecided at the time of reporting.