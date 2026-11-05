Gilbert elementary students plant 23 trees to bring more shade to campus

GILBERT, AZ — Students at Greenfield Elementary School rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to help plant 23 new trees, an effort aimed at bringing more shade to campus and helping students stay cooler during Arizona’s hot summer months.

The trees were planted through the Arizona Sustainability Alliance’s Urban Forestry Education Initiative, which helps schools teach students about trees, the environment and the benefits of urban shade.

Greenfield Elementary was selected to participate in the tree-planting project, bringing native, drought-tolerant trees to areas of campus where additional shade is needed.

“This matters because we have an opportunity here to have trees being planted on our campus where there weren’t trees before,” Principal Brian Lockwood said. “And now we’re able to have a shade canopy provided for students for years to come.”

The project also aims to address the urban heat island effect, which occurs when pavement and other surfaces absorb and retain heat.

Teacher Sabrina Rollins said planting trees can help create cooler outdoor spaces as they grow.

Students worked alongside volunteers to plant and water the trees. Some also helped improve the school’s garden by moving rocks and creating walkways.

For fifth grader James Mecham, the project is about helping students who will attend Greenfield Elementary in the future.

“We can have these trees for future generations so we can have more shade on campus,” Mecham said.

Angelica De Haro-Romero, urban forestry coordinator for the Arizona Sustainability Alliance, said the trees can also provide environmental benefits, including improved air quality and habitat for wildlife.

Sixth grader Mila Koch hopes future students will appreciate the work being done today.

“I want all the students to know that our entire school came together to plant all these trees for them,” Koch said.

While the trees will take time to mature, school leaders hope they will provide shade and learning opportunities for years to come.