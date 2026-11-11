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Florence Unified School District Board votes to close three schools, relocate another

This is the second school district this year in the area that chose to close schools
Florence Unified School District Board votes to close three schools, relocate another
Florence Unified School District Board votes to close three schools, relocate another
Scottsdale School Board votes to close schools
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FLORENCE, AZ — Multiple schools will be closing, and another is set to be relocated after a vote by the Florence Unified School Board Tuesday night.

Board members voted unanimously to close San Tan Mountain Middle School, Copper Basin Elementary and Skyline Ranch Elementary School.

District officials cited enrollment declines and budget concerns, saying it needs to reduce its maintenance and override budget by $5 and $7 million.

Florence Middle School will also reportedly be moved to a site near the Florence Elementary School campus.

This is the second school district this year in the area that chose to close schools. Scottsdale Unified was the first.

See our related coverage of school closures and local education issues in the video player above.

Florence Unified School Board also voted Tuesday to table the discussion to move to a four-day school week.

Learn more from the district here.

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