PHOENIX — This week marks four years since David Denogean was shot and killed while walking his dog on Black Friday 2022.

It’s a walk that forever changed the Denogean family’s life. David, 30, left his central Phoenix home and never returned.

The shooting happened in front of several businesses near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.

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ABC15 has closely followed David’s case and featured it in our streaming series Arizona Crime Uncovered.

Months into the investigation, a photo of the suspected killer and a portion of surveillance video were released.

Heading into Black Friday 2026, there have been no arrests in the case.

RECORDS RAISE MORE QUESTIONS

In August 2026, ABC15 was the first to show the body camera video, crime scene photos, and full surveillance video from before and after the shooting.

It was then that our team sat down with David’s parents, Frank and Judy Denogean.

They wanted the records shown in hopes that it could lead to answers for their family.

“It's hard,” Judy said. “It's hard to go through. I wouldn't want any parent to have to go through this. It's just horrible.”

ABC15 previously reported that Phoenix police zeroed in on a suspect. The man was involved in another fatal shooting on November 26, 2022, less than 24 hours after David's shooting, at a north Phoenix gas station.

The 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the gas station shooting and is now in prison.

The Denogean family learned about a possible suspect when local media obtained the police report in David’s case.

While loved ones did not want to view all the records, what ABC15 shared with them raised even more questions.

After our story this fall, the Denogean family was finally able to meet with investigators and go over the case.

EVIDENCE SENT TO CRIME LAB

A new supplement added to David’s police report shows the cold case unit was requested to do follow-up in September 2025.

“[Sergeant Hurtado] briefed me on a recent public records request that had garnered media attention,” a civilian investigator wrote.

A review of the case is laid out in the supplement. The focus again appears to be whether the two shootings are tied.

“[Victim in gas station shooting] was murdered in a strikingly similar manner,” wrote the civilian investigator.

ABC15 was also able to obtain surveillance video, crime scene photos, and the police report in the gas station shooting.

The primary difference noted by police, two different firearms were used in the two shootings.

Police tried to enhance audio from the gas station shooting arrest.

According to the report, the suspect made “spontaneous statements."

“Upon reviewing the enhanced audio, I noted [the now 33-year-old man] made the following statements: ‘I’m so sorry bro,' and 'Please bro, (inaudible word) Satan’s people bro,'” the civilian investigator wrote.

They also tried to enhance the surveillance video from David’s shooting, which was provided by two nearby businesses.

“The processed video was uploaded to evidence.com,” the civilian investigator wrote. “While the enhanced footage is clearer, the suspect still cannot be positively identified. In the video, the suspect is seen in close proximity to the victim while firing.”

For that reason, a crime lab request was submitted for the gas station shooter’s clothes and shoes.

The supplement said investigators wanted to see if there was any blood or DNA evidence.

PHOENIX POLICE RESPOND

ABC15 reached out to Phoenix police to ask about the information in the supplements added to David’s report.

“After following up with investigators, I can confirm the clothing evidence remains pending analysis by our crime lab,” Sgt. Chris Berrelleza said in an email. “The results of that testing will determine whether any additional forensic examination is necessary.”

He did confirm that the gas station shooter has been identified as a suspect in David's case but said detectives continue to follow up on any new information or investigative leads.

ABC15 was told the assigned case agent is “not conducting interviews."

Our team followed up with additional questions regarding the lab analysis and is waiting to hear back.

HONORING DAVID

“There's no justice for us, no justice for David, obviously," Frank Denogean said.

There is a $20,000 Silent Witness reward in David’s case. Throughout the year, the beloved track coach’s family honors his memory.

Together, they hold various events, especially around the holiday season.

"The first one that's coming up is a vigil that we usually have the day after Thanksgiving,” Judy Denogean said.

Each year, they walk, just like David did on Black Friday 2022.

“Then, of course, our big push is for the toy drive, which is in December, same place, Saturday before Christmas,” Judy said.

“I think the more we keep David's name still out there, it'll help,” Judy said. “It'll help, and it might help other people, too. Might help other families but also people that are going through what we've gone through.”