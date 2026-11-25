PHOENIX — An Arizona state senator is demanding accountability from the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department over its supervision of convicted sex offender Abel Gblah before he allegedly walked onto the campus of Orangewood Elementary School and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

In a new statement provided to ABC15, Senator Shamp called the case a “catastrophic failure” of the probation department and argued the agency had multiple opportunities to intervene before the alleged attack in November 2025. Gblah, 25, was arrested following the attack at his home.

“Its one job was to keep this predator away from our kids, and it failed,” Senator Shamp said. “Abel Gblah racked up violation after violation on lifetime probation, and the department still left him free until he walked into an elementary school and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.”

Gblah has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the alleged sexual assault at Oragewood Elementary.

The senator's statement follows ABC15's investigation into Abel Gblah's history on probation.

Court records previously reviewed by ABC15 showed years of alleged probation violations, including allegations that Gblah violated an order of protection, used a smartphone and was arrested in Florida. ABC15 identified multiple petitions seeking to revoke his probation.

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Last week, the ABC15 Investigators reported on school district records that reveal a series of failures that happened inside Orangewood Elementary School.

The ABC15 Investigators obtained school security footage that shows a man who police identify as Gblah walking into the school through an unlocked door. According to the Washington Elementary School District's 'After Action Review,' the internal door was unlocked and was not secure all morning.

The report states that as the suspect was entering, there was only one front office technician, who was distracted by a DoorDash food delivery.

Senator Shamp said a letter was sent to probation leadership in June demanding answers about its handling of sex offenders on lifetime probation.

According to Senator Shamp, the department's chief did not directly answer those questions.

In a statement to the ABC15 Investigators, the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department said, “Protecting the community, and especially children, is at the core of the Adult Probation Department's mission, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

The department said it shares Senator Shamp's concern for the safety of children but declined to address the senator's specific allegations.

“Because this matter is now the subject of pending litigation, we are unable to discuss the case, the review, or personnel matters at this time,” the department said.

The department previously told ABC15 it would conduct a“thorough review” following Gblah's arrest.

However, the department is now declining to disclose what that review found or discuss whether any personnel action was taken, citing the pending litigation.