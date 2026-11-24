BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye's city manager stands by how his city handled an investigation into two firefighters found to have committed "severe and pervasive" sexual harassment against fire cadets and people in the ride-along program.

In an unexpected interview outside a City Council meeting, ABC15 asked Sandstrom about the city's response to the scandal, which confirmeda high-level firefighter had a high school student stay overnight at the firehouse on multiple occasions.

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The interview started about five minutes before the start of a city's regular council meeting on November 16.

Before ABC15's report, the city had "respectfully declined" to comment or answer a series of detailed questions. So, the station’s chief investigative reporter, Dave Biscobing, signed up to address to the mayor and council at the meeting.

Biscobing made a large sign to highlight the 23 questions the city didn't answer.

ABC15 ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing with a poster containing the 23 questions that Buckeye initially declined to answer.

But when ABC15 arrived at council chambers, a spokesperson said the city manager would be available to answer some questions. [After Sandstrom agreed to an interview, Biscobing did not address the mayor and council.]

ABC15: Does that cause any concern for you as a city manager that (the two firefighters) were on the job for a while, given these pretty serious allegations?

SANDSTROM: It does not. Because we got the allegations, and immediately we contacted the police department to conduct a criminal investigation. So as soon as we knew that there was no criminal activity involved, it went into our normal human resources investigation. As that investigation went along, once we got some substantiation of some of it, that's when we placed them on administrative leave. What we don't want to do is start putting employees on administrative leave as soon as an accusation comes in.

ABC15 Buckeye's city manager answers questions outside council meeting.

In 2025, Capt. Joe Frazier and Fire Engineer Ryan Clark were investigated for sexual harassment. The investigation began after another firefighter reported that he walked in on Frazier with a high school student sitting on his lap.

That triggered a brief Buckeye police investigation.

After an officer learned the student was 18, police closed the investigation.

But Buckeye’s internal investigation later confirmed Frazier had the student stay overnight at the firehouse on multiple occasions. City investigators also wrote, “Witnesses also stated (Frazier was) seen going behind closed doors with cadets and riders and when they came out, they had on different clothes.”

After police closed their case, Fire Chief Jake Rhoades sent out an initial email to other top city staff saying, "It does appear there are some violations of policy with the ride-along program that will need to be addressed. I do not think this necessitates administrative leave."

ABC15 Buckeye Fire Chief Jake Rhoades wrote an email about the sexual harassment investigation.

ABC15: I think it was pretty quickly substantiated, though, that he had a high school student staying overnight at the firehouse. Isn't something like that enough?

SANDSTROM: For administrative leave, we had to go through and make sure that everything was substantiated.

ABC15 also confirmed the city never informed area school officials about the investigation.

ABC15: They had no idea about this. They were never informed. Should they have been?

SANDSTROM: It's a program that's for adults only. It's for 18 years old and above.



ABC15 found social media posts from the Buckeye Unified High School District that posted photos showing Clark working with their students

ABC15: The Buckeye Unified High School District, though, has had posts on their website with one of these firefighters working with their students. You know, I mean, he was pulled off that program while this was going on. Should the district have been notified?

SANDSTROM: The program has not affiliated with the high schools whatsoever. Our ride-along program and our cadet program are adult programs for 18 years old and above. They are not affiliated with our high school programs at all.

ABC15 One of the firefighters substantiated for sexual harassment had contact with high school students, according to a school social media post.

ABC15 confirmed Clark had direct contact with Buckeye Unified High School students through an official school program. Clark was removed from that program while the investigation was underway.

The school district says Buckeye never told them why.

Frazier and Clark left Buckeye.

They pair then got hired by Lake Havasu City, which a spokesperson told ABC15 officials didn't know about Buckeye's investigation, and the two men didn't disclose it.

ABC15 Former Fire Captain Joe Frazier and Engineer Ryan Clark separately posing for photos taken by the Buckeye Fire Department.

Ahead of ABC15's initial report story, Lake Havasu City said it was "not a Lake Havasu City matter."But then, a couple of days after the report, Lake Havasu City said Frazier and Clark were "no longer employees."

ABC15: Lake Havasu hired these two guys. They had no clue about this. How could that happen? How could they go and get hired at another fire department, and none of this follows them? Was there no communication between the departments? Clearly, I'm sure Lake Havasu had to reach out and ask about their past.

SANDSTROM: I have no idea what Lake Havasu's hiring practices are.

ABC15: So, Buckeye didn't help get them into a new department?

SANDSTROM: We did not help them get into a new department, and I have no idea what Havasu's hiring practices are.

This digital article was produced with the assistance of AI and based on the written and broadcast reports written by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing ( Dave@abc15.com ). Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."