GILBERT, Arizona — More than three decades after Lisa Jameson disappeared, her son is still searching for answers about what happened to his mother.

Kyle Collins, who was just two years old when his mom was reported missing, sat down for an interview with ABC15 as the search reached 35 years.

He has questions about the investigation, including why evidence in the case was destroyed.

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DISAPPEARANCE OF LISA JAMESON

Gilbert police say Lisa Jameson was last seen on November 4, 1991, near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler after dropping off a co-worker following an overnight shift.

Family says people in the community may remember the 23-year-old by her maiden name of Collins.

Nearly a month after she was reported missing, Jameson’s red 1989 Pontiac Lemans was found in a Phoenix parking lot near 40th and Washington streets.

Despite the discovery of her car, Jameson has never been found.

“I was two years old, and my grandparents took me in after that happened,” Collins told ABC15.

He said he grew up hearing about his mother from his family.

“I had always been told great things about my mother, and how much of a beautiful person, and how she just lit up a room when she walked into it,” he said.

Collins told ABC15 his mom was married to his stepdad at the time of her disappearance.

According to police, Jameson was believed to be pregnant. Her personal belongings were left behind, and no money was taken from her bank account.

“But I think as I was growing up, I didn't really realize all the possibilities of what could have happened to my mother,” Collins said.

About 10 years ago, Collins released original music dedicated to his mom. He said the attention surrounding the music eventually led to new conversations with Gilbert police about the case.

“They started asking me a lot more questions, brought me in to fill me in on some of the details that I hadn't learned,” Collins said.

DESTROYED EVIDENCE

He told ABC15 that’s when he learned some evidence connected to his mother's case had been destroyed.

ABC15 reviewed the police report for Jameson's case. In one entry from 1992, an officer wrote that evidence should be retained until Jameson was found or at the direction of the case agent.

However, an entry from 2020 states that the original case file had been destroyed. The report also said that fingerprints recovered from Jameson's vehicle had not been entered into the Automated Fingerprint Identification System, or AFIS.

ABC15 has submitted public records requests and sent multiple sets of questions to Gilbert police. Our team also requested an interview on the case.

GILBERT POLICE RESPONSE

“While we cannot quantify amounts of evidence in a case to protect the integrity of the investigation, I can confirm that there are original pieces of evidence from 1991 which are retained,” Gilbert police Sgt. Jordan Truckenbrod said in a statement.

Sgt. Truckenbrod also sent a statement confirming some of the original evidence was “disposed of" in 2005, but said the agency does not know why those decisions were made.

“Given the time that has passed,” Gilbert police also told ABC15, the agency does not know why fingerprints recovered from Jameson's vehicle were not submitted to the AFIS until 2020, nearly 30 years later.

Collins said he wants someone to take another look at how his mother's case was handled.

“I don't want to put any kind of hatred towards Gilbert Police Department or anything like that,” Collins said. “I appreciate everything that they have done, but I would like them to do something and do more.”

Gilbert police confirmed investigators interviewed people close to Jameson during the original investigation and administered polygraph tests to multiple people.

ABC15 attempted to call a phone number listed under Collins’ stepdad's name, but the person who answered quickly hung up.

For Collins, the questions surrounding his mother's disappearance have followed him for most of his life.

“There’s no way she was just going, like leaving,” Collins said. “She just disappeared. No, something happened to her.”

He said his push to raise awareness is far from over. Now he’s asking anyone who may have known Jameson or had information about her life at the time to come forward.

“If you lived here, if you may have known her, if you may have talked to someone who knew her, if you knew what she had going on at the time, just please reach out,” Collins said.

STATEMENTS FROM GILBERT PD

Gilbert provided this statement about Jameson's case:

Sgt. Jordan Truckenbrod - Gilbert Police

ABC15 also asked if items like evidence were retained, and for Gilbert police to confirm that they had given polygraph tests and conducted interviews in the months and years following Jameson’s disappearance. Here's Gilbert's reply: