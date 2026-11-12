‘Imposter’ injector takes plea deal, set be placed on supervised probation

PHOENIX — A woman accused of being an "imposter" injector has now taken a plea deal months after her arrest.

Brandi Dees, 30, appeared in court earlier this month to plead guilty to one of the charges she was facing.

“So you're going to plead guilty to unlawful practice of medicine, a class five felony committed on or between August 4, 2024, and June 18, 2026,” Judge Amy Kalman said in court.

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The ABC15 Investigators obtained the plea agreement, which shows that Dees is set to be sentenced to supervised probation.

Dees was arrested in June after an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

According to court records, she was working under the name "Baddie Bratzz”.

ABC15 also learned she was leasing a salon suite in Phoenix.

“I started, you know, becoming worried about my body and realizing maybe some of my problems I've had were from this,” one former client said.

People who said they received services from Dees have been left scared and concerned. Multiple women who wanted to remain anonymous spoke out following Dees' arrest.

An indictment filed by the AG’s office said the products Dees was allegedly using may not have been approved by the federal government.

“Now you are agreeing to certain terms in paragraph two,” Judge Kalman said to Dees. “You will be placed on supervised probation. You will forfeit all interest in any property seized out of this investigation, including, but not limited to weapons, ammunition, weapons accessories, currency, vehicles, real property, and electronics.”

Dees is set to be sentenced on December 2.

ABC15 previously reported that Dees is connected to another unlicensed injector case involving a woman named Sayde Holladay.

Holladay has pleaded not guilty, and her trial is currently set for January.