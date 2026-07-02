Clients of 'imposter' injector left shocked and concerned after recent arrest

PHOENIX — Clients of an "imposter" injector are now left concerned after her recent arrest and indictment.

This week, Brandi Dees, 30, appeared in court, pleading not guilty at her arraignment.

Court paperwork says Dees, who operated under the name Baddie Bratzz, started providing cosmetic injections in 2024.

The 30-year-old is accused of offering services like dermal fillers, Botox, fat dissolve, and liquid BBL's without a license.

"I mean, I was literally in shock and scared because, you know, I was like, wow, did she really inject me with what she said she was injecting me with?" said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

Both women ABC15 spoke with sent in messages between themselves and Dees, as they discussed various services.

When State Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Dees' indictment, she said the products that were used may not have been approved by the federal government.

Court documents say Dees told investigators she was doing "Botox with product from Korea."

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"I started, you know, becoming worried about my body and realizing maybe some of my problems I've had were from this," said another woman who said she's noticed bumps on her skin in certain areas.

The two women said they have grown increasingly concerned following Dees' arrest.

One former client said Dees had some sort of "license" displayed and told people she had been teaching for years.

The ABC15 investigators have learned that Dees is connected to another unlicensed injector case, involving Sayde Holladay.

Holladay was arrested back in April and is facing similar charges. Her recent court date was rescheduled to next week.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office told ABC15 both cases are still ongoing, and they couldn't provide details on other possible cases.

After ABC15 reached out to the Arizona Medical Board about Dees, her name now appears on their Imposters List.

RELATED: File a complaint with the Attorney General's Office

The AG's office has provided a contact, James Cope , for people with tips or information. There is also a website where consumers can file a complaint if they believe they are a victim.