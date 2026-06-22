AG's office makes second arrest in unlicensed cosmetic injector case

A second woman has been arrested by the Arizona Attorney General's Office for allegedly providing cosmetic injections here in the Valley without a license.

Brandi Dees' arrest comes less than two months after another woman, Sayde Holladay, was also arrested in Phoenix.

The ABC15 Investigators have learned the cases against Dees and Holladay are connected.

SECOND ARREST

Court paperwork says Brandi Dees, who operated under the name Baddie Bratzz, started providing cosmetic injections in 2024.

The 30-year-old is accused of offering services like dermal fillers, Botox, fat dissolve, and BBL's without a license.

While working on the case, investigators with the AG's office went through text messages between Holladay and Dees. They were also able to obtain conversations in Dees' Meta account.

In those messages, Dees allegedly acknowledged that providing injections without a license was against the law.

Court records say while Dees stopped advertising lip injections on social media, she continued to provide the service.

The AG's office alleges she even purchased fillers and "Innotox" in May of 2026 and was practicing services with "close family and friends".

Dees was arrested on June 18 during a traffic stop. Records say three prescription bottles were recovered, but none of them had been issued to Dees.

During an interview, Dees allegedly admitted to providing various services, including needleless and needle lip filler "approximately 100 times".

She's facing multiple charges, including medical-practice without a license.

Dees was working out a suite near 32nd Street and Thunderbird, where a business card shows she also does scar/stretch mark camouflage and lip blush.

The owner of Bailey Salon Suites said Dees was leasing a space inside their space, but said in a statement she has been permanently removed from their facility and is no longer permitted to operate from any Bailey Salon Suites location.

“We want to begin by extending our sincere apologies to the victims involved in this matter. We are deeply saddened that anyone was harmed, and we want those individuals to know that our hearts go out to them during this difficult time,” said Kyle Bailey, owner of Bailey Salon Suites.

SAYDE HOLLADAY ARREST

Holladay, who goes by "_SlimSlays_" or "SlimSlays_LLC," was arrested at the end of April.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody during an undercover operation by the state Attorney General's Office.

During the operation, an officer paid for 50 ML of Botox and watched as Holladay prepared the needle for injection.

Court records say Holladay was working at a building near the former Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix.

Holladay's website shows she was offering cosmetic injections like Botox, lip fillers, liquid rhinoplasty, and even BBL's.

The ABC15 Investigators immediately started hearing from past clients with concerns. Some chose to share their experience anonymously.

Holladay was later indicted in May and appeared in court, where she pleaded not guilty.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

TRACKING IMPOSTERS

The ABC15 investigators have spent years exposing people working in various fields as "imposters". It was even the title of Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing's series back in 2019.

Throughout the series, our team went undercover to catch some of those people in the act. Viewers also heard from victims and followed along as the "imposters" cases were prosecuted.

Recently, the Arizona Medical Board put Holladay on its "imposter" list.

As of Monday, Dees is not on that list. ABC15 is reaching out to the board for more information.

In May, the ABC15 investigators sat down to talk about the growing concern surrounding cosmetic injections, Holladay's case, and how consumers can protect themselves.

Have a tip? Email ABC15 Investigators Nicole Grigg and Ashley Holden at nicole.grigg@abc15.com and ashley.holden@abc15.com.

BAILEY SALON SUITES FULL STATEMENT:

We want to begin by extending our sincere apologies to the victims involved in this matter. We are deeply saddened that anyone was harmed, and we want those individuals to know that our hearts go out to them during this difficult time.

Bailey Salon Suites is a professional suite rental facility committed to providing licensed beauty and business professionals with a safe, reputable space to serve their clients. We hold ourselves to a high standard, and that includes requiring proof of insurance, applicable licenses and certifications, background checks, and LLC formation for all individuals who rent with us prior to occupancy.

When we became aware of the circumstances surrounding former tenant Brandi — operating under a business name similar to "Baddie Bratz" — we acted immediately. She has been permanently removed from our facility and is no longer permitted to operate from any Bailey Salon Suites location.

We want to be transparent: certain services, such as permanent makeup and some aesthetic treatments, fall outside the jurisdiction of the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology. In those cases, we rely on independent certifications and our own vetting process. It is clear that our process needs to be strengthened, and we are committed to doing exactly that. We will be reviewing our intake procedures to ensure nothing like this ever happens at Bailey Salon Suites again.

Bailey Salon Suites opened with a mission to give beauty and business professionals a trusted home for their work. That mission has not changed. We remain dedicated to our tenants, their clients, and the communities we serve. We will cooperate fully with any ongoing investigation and continue to do right by the people who trust us.