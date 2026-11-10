What happened to Lisa (Collins) Jameson?: Son speaks with ABC15 35 years after his mother’s disappearance

GILBERT, Arizona — Thirty-five years after Lisa Jameson was reported missing, her son is continuing to search for answers about what happened to his mother.

Jameson, who some may know by her maiden name, Lisa Collins, was 23 years old and living in Gilbert when she disappeared in 1991.

Her son, Kyle Collins, was just 2 years old at the time.

“I think as I was growing up, I didn’t really realize all the possibilities of what could have happened to my mother,” Collins told the ABC15 Investigators.

According to Gilbert police, Jameson was last seen near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard in Chandler after dropping off a co-worker following an overnight shift.

Nearly a month later, her red 1989 Pontiac LeMans was found in a Phoenix parking lot near 40th Street and Washington.

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At the time of her disappearance, Jameson was married, had her young son, and was believed to be pregnant. Police say her personal belongings were left behind and no money was withdrawn from her bank account.

Decades later, Collins has many questions but feels certain of at least one thing.

“There’s no way that she was just leaving to disappear,” Collins said. “No, something happened to her for sure.”

Over the years, Collins has turned to music to help process his mother's disappearance. He hopes his songs and his decision to speak publicly about the case will bring renewed attention to the search for answers.

“It’s really wild, and it’s really sad that it just fizzled out,” Collins said during a one-on-one interview. “I believe that she deserves more than that. And I believe as a society, as a state, as a community we deserve more than that.”

His music can be found under the name “Sincerely Collins”, and on Monday he released a new album.

Over the past decade, Collins has also pushed for more information about the investigation into his mother's disappearance.

The ABC15 Investigators have been reviewing records from the case that raise additional questions about the investigation.

ABC15 is following up with Gilbert police on the current status of the case.