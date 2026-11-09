Buckeye firefighters committed ‘severe and pervasive’ sexual harassment toward cadets and riders

BUCKEYE, Ariz — A pair of Buckeye firefighters engaged in “severe and pervasive” sexual harassment toward fire cadets and civilian riders, according to an internal investigation and body camera footage obtained by ABC15.

Buckeye’s investigation substantiated multiple allegations against former Captain Joe Frazier and Engineer Ryan Clark.

Frazier did not respond to repeated requests for an interview. In an email, Clark declined to comment.

The city’s investigative report stated multiple witnesses reported that the sexual harassment was routine.

Firefighters said cadets and riders (participants in the department’s ride-along program) were questioned about their sexual preferences, virginity and sexual experiences, the investigation found.

Specific examples cited in the city’s final report are substantially more graphic and explicit.

Buckeye determined that Frazier and Clark had “ongoing inappropriate conversations with Fire Cadets and Civilian Riders of a sexual nature in the workplace.”

The investigation added, “The comments that have been substantiated are severe and pervasive and in violation of the City of Buckeye's Human Resources' and Fire Department's Sexual Harassment policies.”

Frazier and Clark denied all sexual harassment allegations.

ABC15 Former Fire Captain Joe Frazier and Engineer Ryan Clark separately posing for photos taken by the Buckeye Fire Department.

However, the city also confirmed the captain allowed a high-school-aged rider to stay overnight at the fire station on at least two occasions. Frazier also had a shirtless picture of the teen on his cell phone.

Clark was separately found to have violated workplace violence policies because he threatened to “take down” staff who raised the allegations, records show. He also admitted to bringing a gun on fire station property, causing fellow firefighters to fear for their safety and lock their bunk rooms at night, according to the city’s investigation.

Buckeye’s fire chief, Jake Rhoades, and other top city officials declined ABC15’s interview requests and did not answer a series of questions about the misconduct.

In an email, a city spokesperson wrote, “Because the questions presented involve a sensitive personnel investigation, the city will not comment further and respectfully declines the request for an interview.”

Frazier and Clark left the Buckeye Fire Department and both now work in Lake Havasu City.

HOW THE INVESTIGATION BEGAN

In April 2025, a firefighter said he walked into the dayroom of Buckeye Fire Station No. 2 and saw a young rider sitting on Frazier’s lap.

After reporting it to his superiors, Buckeye police Sgt. C. Wilt interviewed the firefighter over the phone.

The interview was recorded on the sergeant’s body camera.

Sgt. Wilt: I’m a sergeant with Buckeye PD. I got your phone number because I was given some information that you may have walked in on something that was kind of strange, and you'd report it to your superiors, and obviously it got reported to us.

Firefighter: “We were on shift, and we had a ride along... I noticed my captain with the rider in one recliner, and the rider was sitting on the captain's lap. As I looked over, and I was like, "What is going on in here?” And my captain just made a joke about it. I was like, "Well, whatever's going on, I don't want any part of this.”

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Frazier and the student denied anything inappropriate. Both told police the teen had been sitting on the chair’s armrest, records show.

After interviewing the firefighter who reported the incident, Sgt. Wilt interviewed the rider in person at his home.

The teen, who police determined was 18 years old, repeatedly defended Frazier during the interview, described him as a mentor, and denied Frazier had acted inappropriately toward him.

Sgt. Wilt: Well, I'm just going to cut to the chase, man. Someone said that they saw you guys, you sitting on his lap at the fire station, and they were concerned that maybe he was, you know, taking advantage of you?

Student (Rider): Right, which no, he has never in any shape or form tried to push himself on me.

Sgt. Wilt: So tell me about that though.

Student (Rider): What? Oh, it was it was a complete joke because it was Valentine's Day and it's. We've grown close as friends because of the career that I want to go in, and he's helping me pursue that.

Sgt. Wilt: Well, I mean, if something's going on, and he's taking advantage of you, I want to know. I want to make sure that you're safe.

Student (Rider): Completely safe. He's not taking advantage.

The teen was not identified in the city’s investigative report, and his name was redacted in a police incident report. ABC15 has not been able to reach him.

The teen was also asked about the shirtless picture of him that witnesses saw on Capt. Frazier’s phone.

Student (Rider): That was on my Facebook. I, years ago, I posted a picture on Facebook, and he found it and was laughing at me and yeah saved it on his phone because he wants that, was a good physique for me, and he wants me to work back to that physique.

Buckeye police closed their investigation.

“Even if there was something inappropriate going on, there is nothing criminal to note as they would both be consenting adults,” Sgt. Wilt wrote in the conclusion of his report.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Lake Havasu City has hired both Joe Frazier and Ryan Clark.

A spokesperson confirmed Buckeye never disclosed the sexual harassment investigation to the city and neither Clark nor Frazier involved Lake Havasu about it.

Lake Havasu City officials declined interview requests and declined to respond on the firefighters’ behalf or forward ABC15’s questions to them.

Separate requests for comment sent to Frazier and Clark were not returned.

“Lake Havasu City is unaware of said investigation and has not received any specific internal investigative or disciplinary records from Buckeye FD,” said Jerri Bracamonte, the city’s community engagement officer. “This is not a Lake Havasu City Department matter.”

In addition to an interview request, ABC15 sent Buckeye officials a list of 23 questions about the incident. The City did not directly answer any of the questions except officials did confirm Frazier and Clark were no longer Buckeye employees.

Read ABC15’s questions to the City of Buckeye below.

In a general statement, Buckeye’s communications director, John O’Halloran, wrote:

“The City of Buckeye does not tolerate harassment, inappropriate conduct or violations of city policies. We hold employees to high standards of professionalism and accountability and remain committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, program participants and community.”