Firefighters ‘no longer employees’ after ABC15 exposes sexual harassment case

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Lake Havasu City said a pair of firefighters, who engaged in “severe and pervasive” sexual harassment at their previous agency, are no longer employed by its fire department.

“Probationary Firefighter/Paramedics Joe Frazier and Ryan Clark are no longer employees of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department,” according to an emailed statement sent by a city spokesperson.

ABC15 asked follow-up questions to learn more about the firefighters’ separation from the city. But due to the widespread Microsoft outage, it’s not yet clear if ABC15’s questions were received or if Lake Havasu City officials have responded.

Buckeye firefighters committed ‘severe and pervasive’ sexual harassment toward cadets and riders

Frazier and Clark were the focus of an ABC15 investigation earlier in the week that revealed the pair was substantiated for multiple allegations when they both worked for the Buckeye Fire Department.

See the original ABC15 investigation in the player below:

Buckeye firefighters committed ‘severe’ sexual harassment toward cadets

The final investigative report stated multiple witnesses reported that the sexual harassment was routine, with cadets and riders (participants in the department’s ride-along program) being questioned about their sexual preferences, virginity, and sexual experiences.

Buckeye also confirmed that Frazier, a captain at the time, allowed a high school student to spend nights at the firehouse.

Lake Havasu City officials previously told ABC15 they were not aware of Buckeye’s investigation, and neither Frazier nor Clark disclosed it during the hiring process.

“Lake Havasu City is unaware of said investigation and has not received any specific internal investigative or disciplinary records from Buckeye FD,” said Jerri Bracamonte, the city’s community engagement officer, in a statement to ABC15 ahead of the station’s first report. “This is not a Lake Havasu City Department matter.”

Buckeye city officials have declined to comment or answer specific questions about their investigation.