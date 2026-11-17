PHOENIX — Newly obtained school records reveal a series of failures that happened inside Orangewood Elementary School in Phoenix after an alleged assault against a student on campus.

The attack happened in November 2025, when a convicted sex offender made his way onto the school campus during school hours and allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

Abel Gblah, 25, was arrested following the attack at his home.

The ABC15 Investigators obtained school security footage that shows a man who police identify as Gblah walking into the school through an unlocked door.

According to the Washington Elementary School District's 'After Action Review,' the internal door was unlocked and was not secure all morning.

The report states that as the suspect was entering, there was only one front office technician, who was distracted by a DoorDash food delivery.

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“Its not just a security breach, it’s a system breach,” said Stan Kephart, an independent school security expert.

The ABC15 Investigators asked Kephart to review the records, and he called what happened a failure.

"He walked right past the individual who has the ability to stop or challenge the entry of somebody that's not a vendor, not a student, and not a staff member," said Kephart.

Kephart said the distraction should not have happened, "Your full attention and focus must be on who is coming through that doorway and if they're authorized."

Surveillance video the ABC15 Investigators obtained shows the intruder walking the hallways for eight minutes. The heavily redacted video shows the man walking with a young student and pointing down the hallway.

Police records say that Gblah pretended to be a doctor and took the student into an unlocked classroom where he sexually assaulted her.

"It just boggles the mind. I mean, and it really does," said Kephart, "and the administration of the school has to have this on their conscience."

The district's review also found that a school employee confronted the man in the hallway. According to the report, the man said he was a maintenance worker.

The employee wrote in her after-incident report, "I asked if he had a school badge, he stated that he did not have a badge but could show me his paperwork. I told him that was okay," she wrote.

The employee's report goes on to say the man walked out a back door that leads to the playground.

"I assumed he might have been going to get trash bags or something because the maintenance room was also in that direction," she wrote.

The employee said she also texted a maintenance staff member to ask if they had a new maintenance worker, but that employee responded, "No."

"It's a series of cascading failures," said Dr. Kenneth Trump, a national school security expert, "You have the unlocked door, you have the person distracted in the office, and the ability for the person to slide through and into the school, and then you have the person stopping that individual and still letting them go on and not following through with their gut feeling."

The failures didn't end there - the district's own timeline raises another troubling question as to why it took nearly 30 minutes to call 911.

The report found that the student told an adult what happened at 11:51 a.m.

A call to 911 was not made until 12:20 p.m.

"I don't know who's accountable here or what's happening, and that is insult to injury," said Kephart.

According to other records obtained by the ABC15 Investigators, the front office technician resigned earlier this year.

In a statement, the school district said it cannot comment on pending litigation but it did implement a new visitor management system at its 32 school buildings and the administrative center.

A spokesperson added that training has been provided to all staff who monitor and manage the system.

Gblah was arrested at his home that same day. He is awaiting trial, and it could start next month.

ICE has issued a detainer on him, previously saying he was here on a green card from Liberia.