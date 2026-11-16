TEMPE, Arizona — Christopher Hoopes officially changed his plea in court Monday, pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the shooting death of his ballerina wife.

Over four years ago, Colleen Hoopes, 25, was an artist and dancer in the prime of her life. Her maiden name was Buckley, and for years she danced for Ballet Arizona.

Her life was suddenly cut short in May 2022 when she was shot and killed in the middle of the night.

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Later that morning, Christopher was captured on police body-camera video describing what happened.

Christopher said he was asleep for three hours. He woke up startled and grabbed his gun from his nightstand.

“It was like a dream. I don't know. Like, I just woke up in a panic,” he told the officer.

A grand jury indicted Christopher on second-degree murder in 2022, and he pleaded not guilty.

Since then, the case has moved slowly toward a trial in Maricopa County Superior Court.

In September, ABC15 reported that prosecutors had offered a plea deal. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office offered to reduce the charge against him from second-degree murder to negligent homicide.

Second-degree murder carries a prison term of 16 to 25 years if convicted. Negligent homicide carries a much lower term of four to eight years.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have both acknowledged this is a complicated case, which is why it has taken so long to resolve.

Monday, Hoopes pleaded guilty to that reduced charge. According to what was said in court, the plea agreement means he’s expected to serve four years in prison.

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Also, according to the plea agreement, a charge for discharging a firearm will be dismissed.

Christopher was taken into custody in court, waving to his loved ones who came to the hearing.

A prosecutor said Colleen’s family attended virtually.

A sentencing date was set for December 16.

This case was the focus of ABC15’s in-depth streaming series Arizona Crime Uncovered.

Watch the full episode in the video player below.