The night everything changed: The tragic death of AZ ballerina Colleen Hoopes

TEMPE, Arizona — An artist and dancer, in the prime of her life, was shot and killed in the middle of the night.

That’s what happened to Arizona ballerina Colleen Hoopes, whose maiden name was Buckley.

May 20, 2022, her husband Christopher Hoopes was captured on body camera video describing, in his own words, what happened.

Christopher said he was asleep for three hours. He woke up, startled and grabbed his gun out of his nightstand.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

“It was like a dream. I don't know. Like, I just woke up in a panic,” he told the officer.

A grand jury indicted Christopher on second-degree murder in 2022. He pleaded not guilty. Since then, the case has moved slowly toward an eventual trial in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Over four years later, the 36-year-old’s case is still not adjudicated.

In September, ABC15 reported that prosecutors had offered a plea deal.



The Maricopa County Attorney's Office offered to reduce the charge against him from second-degree murder to negligent homicide.

Second-degree murder carries a prison term of 16 to 25 years if convicted. Negligent homicide carries a much lower term of four to eight years.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have both acknowledged this is a complicated case, which is why it has taken so long to even approach trial.

With a change of plea hearing now scheduled for November 16, ABC15’s Anne Ryman is sitting down to talk about the case.

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