Tempe News

Tempe man shoots, kills wife after getting startled

Posted at 2:50 PM, May 23, 2022
TEMPE — A man shot and killed his wife after police say he was startled by her in the middle of the night Friday.

Officials responded to a call for reports of a shooting near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard where they found 25-year-old Colleen Hoopes inside a home with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she was later declared deceased.

Police arrested her husband, Christopher Hoopes.

Christopher now faces charges of second degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

