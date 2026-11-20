GOODYEAR, Arizona — A couple accused of murdering their young daughter will face trial again, after a judge rejected their push to have the case thrown out for good.

Germayne and Lisa Cunningham are accused of murdering their seven-year-old daughter in 2017.

The couple is facing a long list of charges, including one count of first-degree murder.

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The pair's trial started in September 2025.

Over five months in, it was shut down after it came to light that Goodyear police mishandled key evidence and kept it a secret.

The ABC15 Investigators previously reported on the problem: Goodyear police could not prove chain of custody going back years.

In April 2026, Judge Patricia Starr declared a mistrial in the case. The defense then filed a motion to get the case thrown out for good.

What followed was a lengthy evidentiary hearing, where Goodyear evidence workers and even the main detective took the stand in court.

This week, in a new ruling, Judge Starr found that Goodyear police knew about issues with their records system long before trial, but those problems weren't disclosed. The judge blamed the police, not the prosecutors.

"Here, the court finds that the prosecutors did not engage in misconduct, let alone misconduct that was intentional and known to be improper and prejudicial," Judge Starr wrote in her ruling.

"While, as discussed below, the prosecutors are bound by the police department’s actions, they acted appropriately."

The court ruled that since the Cunninghams now have access to the information that was "originally withheld", they can be retried and raise those issues in front of a new jury.

"Upon retrial, the defendants can use the newly disclosed information and evidence to challenge the chain of custody, impeach the state's witnesses, and argue that problems at the property and evidence bureau compromised the evidence in this case," Judge Starr said.

Both Lisa and Germayne Cunningham were released from custody while this played out.

Their trial is set for April 2027, but that could always change.

This story was reported on-air by ABC15 Investigator Ashley Holden (ashley.holden@abc15.com) and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.