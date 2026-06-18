AM Roundup: Family pleads for help in cold case, federal monitor slams MCSO, what's next for CrackerJax site

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! We're getting closer to the weekend! Don't forget - Juneteenth is tomorrow and Father's Day is this Sunday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, June 18; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Slowly drying out across the state

After an active start to the monsoon season, high pressure dries out the Valley starting today. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 107º. Tonight stays clear and warm, with lows in the lower 80s.

Five years after Alisha Hale was murdered in Phoenix, her family is renewing their pleas for justice as investigators pursue a new theory in the case.

Hale, whose full name is Alisha Marie Bellotte, also known as Alisha Marie Hale, was 34 years old when her body was found on June 3, 2021, in a secluded area near I-10 and Baseline Road. She had been shot.

Investigators believe the shooting happened the day before her body was discovered.

Hale was last seen on surveillance video driving down a dirt road near I-10 and Baseline with an unidentified man. The camera was more than 600 feet away, leaving the footage grainy. Both Hale and the man eventually walk out of frame — but only the man returns.

Police released that video on July 23, 2025, showing the suspect and the suspected vehicle from before and after the shooting.

Phoenix mom's murder unsolved five years later as investigators pursue new theory

A new report from a federal court monitor criticized the handling of internal affairs investigations by leaders at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the monitor's quarterly report, released this week, shows MCSO's "phase two" compliance rate dropped from 92% to 80%, a 12-percentage-point reduction from the prior quarter.

A federal judge appointed the independent monitor more than a decade ago to oversee reforms after the Melendres civil rights lawsuit. In that case, the judge found sheriff's deputies violated the constitutional rights of Hispanic people by racially profiling them in traffic stops and immigration enforcement.

The new quarterly report said there was "a disturbing pattern of behaviors, policy violations, Court violations, statutory violations, and a host of ethical breaches that call into question the integrity of the agency, as well as its senior leaders."

These concerns largely involved how MCSO's Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) handled internal investigations and disciplinary actions after allegations of deputy misconduct.

Federal monitor slams Maricopa County Sheriff's Office over internal affairs handling

A bill that would have allowed cameras inside nursing homes failed to pass the Arizona legislature this session.

Despite Senate Bill 1041 not passing this session, another bill that was sent to Governor Katie Hobbs would require long-term care facilities to report if they allow cameras inside rooms.

Senate Bill 1564 passed this past session and would require facilities to report to the Arizona Department of Health Services if residents are allowed to install electronic monitoring devices in rooms or personal spaces.

As of now, there is no law that allows cameras inside nursing homes, as it is up to each facility whether they will.

Bill that would have allowed cameras in nursing homes dies at AZ Capitol

A former amusement park will soon start undergoing a billion-dollar transformation.

The Parque, a housing and retail development, is planned on the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park in north Scottsdale.

Jeff Brand, the project’s architect, told ABC15 the development could break ground to start installing infrastructure for utilities and water lines within 30 days. He said they are awaiting city permits.

The 28-acre property sits on the east side of Scottsdale Road just north of Tierra Buena and is currently a vacant lot.

The Parque will eventually bring 1,200 condos and apartments, a luxury hotel, and 250,000 square feet of commercial space, including offices and restaurants. The focal point is a two-acre central park with trees.

Groundbreaking expected soon at former CrackerJax site in Scottsdale