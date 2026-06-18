Groundbreaking expected soon at former CrackerJax site in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A former amusement park will soon start undergoing a billion-dollar transformation.

The Parque, a housing and retail development, is planned on the site of the former CrackerJax amusement park in north Scottsdale.

Jeff Brand, the project’s architect, told ABC15 the development could break ground to start installing infrastructure for utilities and water lines within 30 days. He said they are awaiting city permits.

The 28-acre property sits on the east side of Scottsdale Road just north of Tierra Buena and is currently a vacant lot.

The Parque will eventually bring 1,200 condos and apartments, a luxury hotel and 250,000 square feet of commercial space, including offices and restaurants. The focal point is a two-acre central park with trees.

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Twelve buildings are planned on the site, ranging from one to 10 stories.

Arizona tech entrepreneur and billionaire George Kurtz is developing the project. The Scottsdale City Council approved his vision for the site in 2023.

"Transformation begins with a vision," Kurtz told the city council at the time. "I believe the Parque will be a catalyst that attracts the companies’ top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and knowledge workers."

Local Realtor Aaron Auxier with Williams Luxury Homes said he’s already getting questions and the Parque.

"There's never been really anything like it in Scottsdale," he said.

He expects interest to only grow once construction begins.

Not everyone is a supporter.

The city council received several emails, objecting to more apartments when the project went before the council for a vote in 2023.

“You are inundating our city with apartments that house thousands of people,” one resident wrote. “We’re tired of what you are doing to the city.”