Crash shuts down portion of southbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Thursday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A portion of Loop 101 is shut down in Scottsdale early Thursday morning due to a crash.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they are investigating the crash, but the extent of injuries is not yet known.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows a pickup truck crashed into the median barrier wall, with all southbound lanes of the freeway blocked.

Check current traffic conditions here.

We're awaiting more confirmed information from officials. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.