Could the 2005 'Baby Skylar' case end in a plea deal?

The 2005 'Baby Skylar' case, which was once cold, could end in a plea agreement.

Annie Anderson, now 53, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Her trial date has been pushed back multiple times, and now it’s likely it will be delayed at least once more..

Anderson's defense team has filed multiple motions, but those are now on hold.

Plea negotiations were discussed during Anderson's most recent court date this week.

Anderson's arrest

Back in 2005, a newborn was found dead in a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport bathroom. It was a case that rocked the Valley, going cold for years until police announced the arrest of a woman from Washington state in early 2024.

"When confronted, Annie Anderson identified herself as the mother of the victim and provided an account of what occurred," said Lt. James Hester with the Phoenix Police Department after the arrest.

Police also said at their news conference that Anderson had been visiting the Valley back in 2005 for a real estate boot camp.

In April of 2024, Anderson heard the charges she was facing at her first court appearances in Maricopa County. Days later, at her arraignment, she pleaded not guilty.

As her case moves through the courts, ABC15 confirmed Anderson was released from custody in December 2024 with electronic monitoring.

Court documents show Anderson was able to post a $200,000 bond on December 11 with help from a reproductive justice group.

In a special episode of ABC15's streaming series, Arizona Crime Uncovered, our team went in-depth on Anderson's case.

Court filings showed a review of the medical examiner's findings took place in 2022. At the time, the newborn's manner of death was changed from homicide to undetermined.

ABC15's episode includes courtroom video of attorneys arguing about the evidence. Prosecutors spoke about additional interviews with medical personnel completed before Anderson was charged.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Possible plea deal

At Anderson's court hearing on Monday, Judge Brad Atrowsky said the parties needed time to see how negotiations unfold.

"The parties are engaging plea negotiation," said Judge Atrowsky. "The state needs to staff the case in order to make an offer, that’s going to take some time."

ABC15 sat down with Josh Kolsrud, who is a current attorney not connected to Anderson's case.

"You really don't get more high stakes than a first-degree murder case involving an infant child," said Kolsrud.

Kolsrud is a former prosecutor and knows what it's like to be on both ends of plea negotiations.

He explained what it means to "staff" a case.

"So, staffing a case means that the assigned prosecutor doesn't have any discretion on whether or not to approve the requested plea agreement," said Kolsrud. "In fact, they have to get permission from their supervisor, sometimes multiple supervisors, in order to give a plea agreement in a case, especially one as high profile as this case."

He said if the case goes to trial, it's likely to be a battle of the experts.

Judge Atrowsky said the September trial dates are not realistic but, at that point, the parties should know more about how they will move forward.