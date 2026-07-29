Police release more Gilbert Goon and teen violence videos  

More than two years after violent teen attacks in East Valley communities, the Gilbert Police Department has released officer body cam videos, social media clips, photos, and audio from investigations.

This release, obtained through ABC15 public records requests, sheds light on the scale and unpredictability of the attacks and their impact on victims.

Cell phone footage that police obtained from teens shows brazen violence in crowded places like neighborhood parks, backyard birthday parties, and busy parking areas.

Patrol officers question victims and witnesses. The officers also take photos of injuries, request witness videos, and discuss next steps in investigations.

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ABC15 originally requested the records and evidence in 2024, prompted by community concerns about the 'Gilbert goons' gang and the murder of Preston Lord in neighboring Queen Creek.

The videos, photos, and audio clips released to ABC15 span from late 2022 to the first half of 2024.

In some clips from 2024, parents expressed frustration at officers for perceived inaction after frequent violent attacks on weekends. At least one parent refused to let an officer interview her son, and said cooperation with police could make him a target.

Since 2004, Gilbert police have launched initiatives to better connect with youth and rebuild trust with the community.