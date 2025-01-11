Annie Anderson, the woman accused of killing Baby Skylar at Sky Harbor in 2005, is out of jail

PHOENIX — Annie Anderson, the woman accused of killing Baby Skylar at Sky Harbor in 2005, has been released from Arizona custody.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to ABC15 that Anderson was released from custody in December with electronic monitoring.

It's not clear why Anderson was released, but her bond was reduced late in 2024.

Officials say detectives began an investigation on Oct. 10, 2005, after a baby, just 24 hours old, was found dead and wrapped in a hotel bag in a woman's restroom at Sky Harbor.

The child became known as "Baby Skylar" and the case was eventually worked by the FBI Phoenix Violent Crime Task Force.

"In November of 2021, the FBI and Phoenix Police cold case detectives reviewed existing evidence and utilized Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) to help identify a potential maternal match for the newborn victim. Investigators cross-referenced the potential match with evidence originally collected at the scene and identified the probable mother of Baby Skylar," a prior press release said

Police say 51-year-old Annie Anderson admitted she was the mother of Baby Skylar to investigators in Washington. Anderson allegedly detailed what happened leading up to Baby Skylar being left at the airport and admitted to her actions.

