LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms bringing rain, thunder and lightning to the East Valley

PHOENIX — Powerful monsoon storms are developing across Arizona and are bringing rain, thunder and lightning toward the Valley.

Rain chances will continue for the area through Thursday and into Friday.

Follow the latest updates of today's storms below:

7:54 p.m.

Rain's now coming down across the Phoenix metro area. You know what to do:

🚙 Before heading out, check tires and wiper blades.

🚘 Allow plenty of braking room & travel time.

🛣 Avoid flooded roads & washes. pic.twitter.com/uyxzzSr9Kk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2025

7:30 p.m.

7:18 p.m.

Blowing dust is also coming through Phoenix near the Broadway Curve on I-10.



You should NEVER drive into a dust storm, but if you get caught in a dust storm while on the road, remember to Pull Aside, Stay Alive! More info: https://t.co/mBw0gE7GoP pic.twitter.com/mQccOzccc8 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2025

7:12 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Chandler AZ, Tempe AZ and Guadalupe AZ until 7:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/prtZ4a79rP — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 22, 2025

7:00 p.m.

Blowing dust & rain is coming in on the L-202 & US 60 near Mesa.



You should NEVER drive into a dust storm, but if you get caught in a dust storm while on the road, remember to Pull Aside, Stay Alive! More info: https://t.co/mBw0gE7GoP https://t.co/1jdII51lK2 pic.twitter.com/C4XxxMCMQv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 22, 2025

6:50 p.m.

6:45 p.m.