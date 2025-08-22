Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms bringing rain, thunder and lightning to the East Valley

Extreme heat continues to sizzle Arizona! An Extreme Heat Warning is now in effect through Friday for central, southern and southwestern Arizona. Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, below 4,000 feet, are also under Extreme Heat Warnings through Friday.
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning continues through Friday!
Screenshot 2025-08-21 at 6.46.31 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Powerful monsoon storms are developing across Arizona and are bringing rain, thunder and lightning toward the Valley.

Rain chances will continue for the area through Thursday and into Friday.

Follow the latest updates of today's storms below:

7:54 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

7:18 p.m.

7:12 p.m.

7:00 p.m.

6:50 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen