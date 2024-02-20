Woman arrested in 2005 cold case of baby found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made in an 18-year-old cold case involving the death of a newborn baby girl who was abandoned at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Officials say detectives began an investigation on October 10, 2005, after a baby was found dead and wrapped in a hotel bag in a woman's restroom at Sky Harbor.

The case became known as "Baby Skylar", the case was eventually worked by the FBI Phoenix Violent Crime Task Force.

"In November of 2021, the FBI and Phoenix Police cold case detectives reviewed existing evidence and utilized Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) to help identify a potential maternal match for the newborn victim. Investigators cross-referenced the potential match with evidence originally collected at the scene and identified the probable mother of Baby Skylar," said a press release Monday.

Police say 51-year-old Annie Anderson admitted she was the mother of Baby Skylar to investigators in Washington.

A Maricopa County Grand Jury issued an arrest warrant for Anderson.

Anderson faces 1st-degree murder charges and is currently being held in Washington, she is awaiting extradition to Phoenix.