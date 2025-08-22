RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in the Valley Thursday evening? August 21, 2025

Strong monsoon storms moved into the Phoenix area, bringing thunderstorms and significant rainfall to the Valley Thursday evening.

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: August 21, 9:00 p.m.

Apache Junction: 0.2"

Buckeye: 0.0"

Cave Creek: 0.0"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.04"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.59"

Fountain Hills: 0.0"

Glendale: 0.12"

Laveen: 0.0"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.08"

Paradise Valley: 0.04"

Queen Creek: 0.0"

Saguaro Lake: 0.24"

Scottsdale: 0.2"

South Mountain: 0.04"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.0"