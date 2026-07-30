Great Wolf Lodge looks to expand resort with additional tower

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Great Wolf Lodge is looking to expand its seven-year-old water park resort within the Talking Stick Entertainment District to accommodate large families.

The resort owners are seeking to build a connecting six-story suite tower that would have 24 guest suites, each with three bedrooms, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community planner Noah Katt said during a July 27 Land Management Board Community Hearing.

"We’re always looking for opportunities to bring the Great Wolf Lodge experience to more families. We’re in a very early exploratory phase for a potential expansion of our Arizona resort. Part of our exploratory process includes working with local officials to secure needed entitlements, which is why we’re participating in the board meeting," a resort spokesperson said in a statement sent to the Business Journal.

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