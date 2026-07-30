Phoenix concert venue Rhythm Room announces closure

PHOENIX — The Rhythm Room, a long-running live music venue in Phoenix, will be closing its doors.

Bob Corritore, the owner of the club, which is located at 1019 E. Indian School Road in central Phoenix, announced Wednesday that he will be closing the Rhythm Room on May 30, 2027.

Corritore, who opened the Rhythm Room in 1991 and tried to create an authentic blues club inspired by the music venues he knew from Chicago, said he is closing the venue so he can retire and “enter into the next chapter” of his life.

“To say that I’m going to miss all of this would be a huge understatement,” Corritore said. “But this year I will celebrate my 70th birthday, and I’m going to give myself permission to live life with a more measured, less hectic pace.”

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