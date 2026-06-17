Bill to allow cameras inside nursing homes fails in AZ legislature 

PHOENIX — A bill that would have allowed cameras inside nursing homes failed to pass the Arizona legislature this session.

Despite Senate Bill 1041 not passing this session, another bill that was sent to Governor Katie Hobbs would require long-term care facilities to report if they allow cameras inside rooms.

Senate Bill 1564 passed this past session and would require facilities to report to the Arizona Department of Health Services if residents are allowed to install electronic monitoring devices in rooms or personal space.

As of now, there is no law that allows cameras inside nursing homes, as it is up to each facility whether they will.

In the player above, hear reaction from AARP after the bill failed to get through for a fourth time.