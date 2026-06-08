Here’s where to commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth in the Valley

PHOENIX — In recognition of Juneteenth and to honor its historical significance, several events are taking place throughout the Valley.

Below is a list of family-friendly celebrations to explore and enjoy.

The event is said to have performances, vendors, hands-on activities, children's books read by local community members, a video game trailer, and more.

Date to save: Saturday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe History Museum [809 E Southern Ave] in Tempe

The event will feature live music, dance performances, yard games, crafts, food vendors, and more, creating a vibrant celebration that honors history.

Date to save: Thursday, June 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event venue: Avondale Civic Center Amphitheater & City Hall Building [11465 W. Civic Center Dr.].

There will be indoor and outdoor festivities. The event is said to have live performances, educational speeches, interactive activities, workshops, local food, and business vendors. Admission is free for this event.



Date to save: June 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Event venue: Goodyear High School [17300 W. Van Buren St.] in Goodyear

Juneteenth celebrations in Chandler

Fifth annual Culture Music in the Park



The event aims to unite the community through live music, food, and a diverse array of city departments and merchandise vendors. Attendees can access information, resources, hands-on art activities, and shopping opportunities. The event offers free admission for all.

Date to save: June 13 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Event venue: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park’s stage plaza [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.]



Miss Juneteenth



The Miss Juneteenth Pageant aims to empower young African American women through education, community service, scholarships, and leadership development. You can purchase your ticket to attend the event right here.

Date to save: Friday, June 12, starting at 6 p.m. Event venue: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.]



“Enjoy a vibrant afternoon of culture, community, and reflection as we come together to commemorate Juneteenth and celebrate Black heritage,” read the event’s official website. Registration for the festival is encouraged.

Date to save: June 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event venue: George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center [415 E Grant Street] in Phoenix

The Arizona Diamondbacks, in collaboration with the Black Chamber of Arizona, are hosting D-backs Black Excellence Night, offering a discounted ticket and a special-edition “Black Excellence Hat” for tickets purchased through this exclusive offer.



Date to save: June 19 at 6:45 p.m., when the D-backs face the Minnesota Twins.

Event venue: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix

Phoenix Art Museum is celebrating Juneteenth in partnership with Black Rodeo USA Foundation, offering discounted all-day admission. The ticket grants access to the museum's exhibitions, including "Eric Fischl: Stories Told" and "Florentine Baroque: The Haukohl Collection," as well as a full afternoon of interactive kid activities.

Date to save: June 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event venue: Phoenix Art Museum [1625 N Central Ave] in Phoenix

The Arizona Historical Society is hosting its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration at the Embassy Suites in Tempe, due to renovations at the Arizona Heritage Center. The event includes themes of resilience in education, migration, and family, featuring Black broadcasting history, performances, a panel discussion, and lunch. “Food will be provided but on a first-come, first-served basis during the lunch hour only,” read the event’s website.

Date to save: June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event venue: Embassy Suites Tempe [4400 S Rural Rd] in Tempe

The event hosted by the Black Rodeo USA Foundation offers fun for the whole family, including live entertainment, educational workshops, children’s activities, vendors, health screenings, and more. Admission to the event is free.