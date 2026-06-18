Federal monitor slams Maricopa County Sheriff's Office over internal affairs handling

PHOENIX — A new report from a federal court monitor criticized the handling of internal affairs investigations by leaders at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

As a result, the monitor's quarterly report, released this week, shows MCSO's "phase two" compliance rate dropped from 92% to 80%, a 12-percentage-point reduction from the prior quarter.

A federal judge appointed the independent monitor more than a decade ago to oversee reforms after the Melendres civil rights lawsuit. In that case, the judge found sheriff's deputies violated the constitutional rights of Hispanic people by racially profiling them in traffic stops and immigration enforcement.

The new quarterly report said there was "a disturbing pattern of behaviors, policy violations, Court violations, statutory violations, and a host of ethical breaches that call into question the integrity of the agency, as well as its senior leaders."

These concerns largely involved how MCSO's Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) handled internal investigations and disciplinary actions after allegations of deputy misconduct.

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According to the report, "The weaponization of the PSB function; the abuse of the disciplinary system and its attendant safeguards; and the inappropriate, if not unlawful, exercise of authority disguised as legitimate is unacceptable."

"Reasonable people may disagree about the proper balance between accountability and due process," MCSO said in a statement Wednesday. "Those disagreements, however, should not be confused with a failure to investigate complaints, a refusal to follow the law, a disregard for constitutional policing, or the Court’s Orders."

MCSO said it will continue serving residents with "professionalism, integrity, accountability, and respect for the rule of law." Maricopa County officials have asked the Court to hear arguments regarding the necessity of continued federal oversight in the case.