MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Slowly drying out across the state

PHOENIX — The active stretch of monsoon weather is winding down.

Most of the Valley dries out today and stays that way through the week. The high country isn't quite finished, holding onto enough moisture and instability for a few scattered storms this afternoon.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the Grand Canyon, where temperatures near the canyon floor are forecast to approach 110 degrees. The warning covers elevations below 4,000 feet and runs until 8 p.m.

If you're hiking the inner canyon today, treat that heat as dangerous. Drink water before you feel thirsty, and save any strenuous activity for early morning or evening, away from the hottest hours.

Gusty winds and dry air are raising fire danger across parts of the state too. A Fire Weather Watch takes effect Friday across northwestern Arizona, where those conditions can turn one small spark into a fast-moving fire.

Hold off on outdoor burning. Don't flick a cigarette out the window, and check your vehicle before hitting the road. Nothing should be dragging underneath that could throw sparks onto dry grass.

That same dry air is also working in our favor on temperatures, trending back toward seasonal averages heading into the weekend. Father's Day looks sunny and dry, with Phoenix topping out near 106.

High pressure rebuilds over the Desert Southwest next week, sending our numbers right back toward 110 and possibly higher.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

