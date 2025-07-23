Detectives provide update on 2021 Phoenix cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte

PHOENIX — Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are providing an update with new details on the cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte, also known as Alisha Hale, from 2021.

Hear from detectives who provided new details on the cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte on Wednesday. Watch in the player below:

Around 9 a.m. on June 3, 2021, Alisha Marie Bellotte (aka Alisha Marie Hale), 37, was found dead in a secluded area near I-10 and Baseline Road.

No suspects were initially identified, and investigators have been looking for any information about the incident.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).