Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Detectives provide update on 2021 Phoenix cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte

She was found dead near I-10 and Baseline Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
AlishaHaleBellotte.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are providing an update with new details on the cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte, also known as Alisha Hale, from 2021.

Hear from detectives who provided new details on the cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte on Wednesday. Watch in the player below:

Around 9 a.m. on June 3, 2021, Alisha Marie Bellotte (aka Alisha Marie Hale), 37, was found dead in a secluded area near I-10 and Baseline Road.

No suspects were initially identified, and investigators have been looking for any information about the incident.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen