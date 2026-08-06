AM Roundup: Dutch Bros. to buy Salad and Go locations?, 3 missing from Valley home, Brooks' Suns extension

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, August 6; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Hazy morning after overnight dust storm

The Valley is waking up to a thick haze this morning from an overnight dust storm. Air quality will stay poor through most of the morning. Skies remain partly cloudy through the afternoon with highs climbing to 106º. Lows tonight stay warm near 90º.

Kidcaster Carter gives your Thursday morning forecast from Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School

Popular Arizona coffee chain Dutch Bros has filed paperwork to buy Salad and Go locations as part of a $105 million deal.

The owners of Salad and Go announced on Tuesday that they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close all locations on Wednesday, August 5.

The agreement, signed before Salad and Go filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, includes the leases, furniture, fixtures and equipment at the locations, but not the Salad and Go brand or recipes.

In a statement, Salad and Go says it will serve its last customers on Wednesday and will close all its locations.

“This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go,” said Mike Tattersfield, Salad and Go CEO. “Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines. We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it.”

According to court filings on Wednesday, Boersma Bros. LLC, an Oregon limited liability company doing business as Dutch Bros., seeks to buy 51 locations in Arizona, Nevada and certain additional leases located in Texas and Oklahoma.

The sale still requires approval from a federal bankruptcy judge before it can be finalized.

Long lines at Valley Salad and Go locations as they close for good Wednesday

Scottsdale’s mayor says the city isn’t running out of water, but it is running out of cheap water.

Mayor Lisa Borowsky sat down with ABC15 Arizona to discuss where the city is headed as it prepares to reduce its reliance on the Colorado River.

Scottsdale currently gets 70% of its water from the Colorado River.

She says the city has been working to diversify its water sources. Recently, the Scottsdale City Council voted to pay $8.5 million to secure water credits in a water basin 60 miles outside Phoenix.

The city now has to determine how to treat that water and get it to Scottsdale.

The actions come as the feds prepare to cut Colorado River water allocations because of severe drought.

Scottsdale mayor: ‘We’re not running out of water. We're running out of cheap water’

Avondale police are investigating the apparent disappearance of three people from a Litchfield Park home.

Family members reportedly requested a welfare check on the residents of a home near Litchfield and Indian School roads on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers entered the home with the help of a family member and discovered that a husband, wife, and their adult son were all missing from the home. The trio has not been publicly identified.

Police say “officers discovered indications that foul play may have occurred.”

Police say there is no known threat to the community, but further details were not immediately available.

The Phoenix Police Department’s Homicide Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Police investigating disappearance of three adults from Litchfield Park home

Dillon Brooks not only earned credit for the Phoenix Suns’ cultural turnaround. His 2025-26 season was his best of his nine-year professional career.

For that, the Suns and Brooks agreed to a three-year, $73 million contract extension on Wednesday, reports ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro added the deal is fully guaranteed, with the first year set to make Brooks just upwards of $22 million.

The 30-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the 45-win team, giving an unexpected punch to a Phoenix roster that was expected to be led offensively by Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

AP