Dutch Bros. files to buy Salad And Go locations in Arizona, other areas

TEMPE, AZ — Popular Arizona coffee chain Dutch Bros has filed paperwork to buy Salad and Go locations as part of a $105 million deal.

The owners of Salad and Go announced on Tuesday that they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close all locations on Wednesday, August 5.

The agreement, signed before Salad and Go filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, includes the leases, furniture, fixtures and equipment at the locations, but not the Salad and Go brand or recipes.

In a statement, Salad and Go says it will serve its last customers on Wednesday and will close all its locations.

“This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go,” said Mike Tattersfield, Salad and Go CEO. “Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines. We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it.”

According to court filings on Wednesday, Boersma Bros. LLC, an Oregon limited liability company doing business as Dutch Bros., seeks to buy 51 locations in Arizona, Nevada and certain additional leases located in Texas and Oklahoma.

The sale still requires approval from a federal bankruptcy judge before it can be finalized.

Tattersfield or any other representative of Salad and Go have yet to respond to the court filings.

ABC15 has reached out to Dutch Bros for comment, but at this time hasn’t heard back.