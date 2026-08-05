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Police investigating disappearance of 3 adults missing from Litchfield Park home

Officers discovered signs of foul play while conducting a welfare check
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Avondale Police Department
Posted

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — Avondale police are investigating the apparent disappearance of three people from a Litchfield Park home.

Family members reportedly requested a welfare check on the residents of a home near Litchfield and Indian School roads on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers entered the home with the help of a family member and discovered that a husband, wife, and their adult son were all missing from the home. The trio has not been publicly identified.

Police say “officers discovered indications that foul play may have occurred.”

Police say there is no known threat to the community, but further details were not immediately available.

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