FBI offering reward in 1996 Cold Case murder of 10-year-old Yuma girl

YUMA, AZ — One of the most notorious cold cases in Arizona is reemerging after the FBI announced a reward in the case.

On the morning of March 9, 1996, 10-year-old Amberly Mendoza was found unresponsive in her bedroom at her Yuma residence.

It was later determined that an unknown person entered the bedroom, sexually assaulted her, and murdered her by asphyxiation.

Though there were no signs of forced entry, detectives found that the screen to her first-floor bedroom window had been removed.

No suspects have ever been identified, as investigative efforts have gone unsuccesful.

The Yuma Police Department is coordinating with other resources in Arizona, and as a result, the FBI Phoenix Field Office is now offering a reward of up to $30,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in the death of Amberly Mendoza.

FBI

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.