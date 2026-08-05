Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
20  WX Alerts
NewsCrime

Actions

FBI offering reward in 1996 Cold Case murder of 10-year-old Yuma girl

Amberly Mendoza was found sexually assaulted and murdered in March of 1996 in Yuma, Arizona
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Amberly Mendoza
Posted
and last updated

YUMA, AZ — One of the most notorious cold cases in Arizona is reemerging after the FBI announced a reward in the case.

On the morning of March 9, 1996, 10-year-old Amberly Mendoza was found unresponsive in her bedroom at her Yuma residence.

It was later determined that an unknown person entered the bedroom, sexually assaulted her, and murdered her by asphyxiation.

Though there were no signs of forced entry, detectives found that the screen to her first-floor bedroom window had been removed.

No suspects have ever been identified, as investigative efforts have gone unsuccesful.

The Yuma Police Department is coordinating with other resources in Arizona, and as a result, the FBI Phoenix Field Office is now offering a reward of up to $30,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in the death of Amberly Mendoza.

Amberly Mendoza

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

You may also contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo