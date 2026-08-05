MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning extended in the Valley through Sunday

PHOENIX — The extreme heat is not going away for a while!

Our Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley has been extended through at least Sunday as temperatures top 110 degrees in Phoenix.

So, our ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as a reminder to take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Bring your pets inside too, and never leave kids or pets in the car.

Monsoon storms will continue to impact eastern and southeastern Arizona for the rest of the week, with just a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley.

More monsoon moisture will flow in over the weekend, increasing chances for storms over the weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-3.22" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.62" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

