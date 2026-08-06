Dillon Brooks to sign extension with Suns, becoming long-term piece

PHOENIX — Dillon Brooks not only earned credit for the Phoenix Suns’ cultural turnaround. His 2025-26 season was his best of his nine-year professional career.
For that, the Suns and Brooks agreed to a three-year, $73 million contract extension on Wednesday, reports ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro added the deal is fully guaranteed with the first year set to make Brooks just upwards of $22 million.
The 30-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the 45-win team, giving an unexpected punch to a Phoenix roster that was expected to be led offensively by Devin Booker and Jalen Green.
Read the full story from Arizona Sports here.
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