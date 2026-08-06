Bars must offer drink spike detection kits to customers under Tempe ordinance

TEMPE, AZ — Roughly 60 bars and restaurants in Tempe are now required to keep drink spike detection kits available for customers and post awareness signs in restrooms under an ordinance that took effect Aug. 1.

The law applies to establishments that serve alcohol past midnight on more than three days each month. Establishments can sell the kits for no more than 150% of their cost, keeping them affordable to restock. They can also receive a 25% rebate on liquor license taxes if they offer drink lids or covers, properly store testers, and submit quarterly compliance reports.

A company, Knope, donated 8,600 tests for distribution—worth nearly $50,000—to give establishments a start for complying with the ordinance.

“It is our sincere hope that the collaborative work alongside Tempe will combat drink spiking and drug-facilitated crime,” Danya Sherman, president of Knope, said in a statement to ABC15.

Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, spoke with city officials and a bar owner about the ordinance. WATCH in the video player above.