Valley spring concerts: Maná, George Strait, Lizzo, Bebe Rexha, Shania Twain and more!

PHOENIX, AZ. — It’s heating up in the Valley, and we’re not just talking about the weather! Here’s a lineup of the artists that are set to perform this spring.

Reba McEntire "Live In Concert"

Date: March 20, Saturday, at 6:30 p.m.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix.

Maná "México Lindo y Querido Tour"

Date: March 24, Friday, at 8:30 p.m.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

AND

Date: March 25, Saturday, 8 at p.m.

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

¡La cuenta regresiva ha comenzado! 🤘🎸



Solo 3 días más para nuestro primer concierto en la gira #MexicoLindoYQuerido



¡Nos vemos este fin de semana en San José y Oakland! ❤️‍🔥🇲🇽🤘🏻



Consigue tus BOLETOS para la gira aquí https://t.co/uhYVeY0N8Q pic.twitter.com/xYr4jWwUxX — Maná (@manaoficial) March 15, 2023

John Mayer "Solo Tour 2023"

Date: April 5, Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

Ice Cube, E-40, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Lighter Shade of Brown, Amanda Perez "Bounce Birthday Bash"

Date: April 7, Friday, at 7 p.m.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix.

Rauw Alejandro (w/ Jabbawockeez) "Saturno World Tour 2023"

Date: April 23, Sunday, at 8 p.m.

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

Seal & The Buggles "30th Anniversary North American Tour"

Date: April 25, Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

Lewis Capaldi

Date: May 6, Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town

Date: May 6, Saturday, at 5:45 pm

Event venue: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

POV: you're attending one of George's seven stadium shows this summer! Raise your hand if you'll be there! 🙌🏻



📸: Andrew Mather pic.twitter.com/MvTdB3IMiH — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) March 9, 2023

Flo Rida, 2 Chainz, Lil Jon and more at the "Fiesta de Taco"

Date: May 6, Saturday

Event venue: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

Lil Wayne “Tha Carter Tour"

Date: May 9, Tuesday, at 9 p.m.

Event venue: The Van Buren [401 W Van Buren St] in Phoenix

Red Hot Chili Peppers (w/ The Strokes, Thundercat)

Date: May 14, Sunday, at 6:30 p.m.

Event venue: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale

The Cure "Songs Of A Lost World Tour"

Date: May 18, Thursday, at 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale

Bebe Rexha

Date: May 31, Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: The Van Buren [401 W Van Buren St] in Phoenix

Lizzo (w/ Latto) "The Special 2our"

Date: May 24, Wednesday, at 8 p.m.

Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

Someone took this photo from my show last night and it legit looks like another planet 😍 pic.twitter.com/CPQygQHsak — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 24, 2023

Kali Uchis "Red Moon in Venus Tour"

Event: May 30, Tuesday, at 8 p.m.

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [ 400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

Matchbox Twenty

Date: May 31, Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) located at 2121 N 83rd Ave in Phoenix

Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte (w/ Freddy Vega Jr.)

Date: May 19, Friday, at 9 p.m.

Event venue: Celebrity Theatere [ 440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix

Shania Twain "Queen of Me Tour"

Date: May 30, Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m.

Event venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) located at 2121 N 83rd Ave in Phoenix