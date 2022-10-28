PHOENIX, AZ — Let’s go girls! Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in May 2023! The artist announced Friday morning that she’ll be hitting the road for her “Queen of Me Tour.”

Twain will hit the stage on May 30, 2023 in the West Valley at Ak-Chin Pavilion as “part of the America First Credit Union Concert Series.”

I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I’m ready to be on the road again... This one's gonna be a big party - no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!! pic.twitter.com/NxOIw3ILZa — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

“The tour marks the first-time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

Here’s what you need to know about ticket sales:

According to a press release, “Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, November 3 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.”