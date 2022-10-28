Watch Now
Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in May 2023

Twain’s 'Queen of Me Tour' will make a stop in Phoenix
Shania Twain is bringing her Queen of Me Tour to West Phoenix.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 15:24:49-04

PHOENIX, AZ — Let’s go girls! Shania Twain is coming to Arizona in May 2023! The artist announced Friday morning that she’ll be hitting the road for her “Queen of Me Tour.”

Twain will hit the stage on May 30, 2023 in the West Valley at Ak-Chin Pavilion as “part of the America First Credit Union Concert Series.”

“The tour marks the first-time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

Here’s what you need to know about ticket sales:

  • According to a press release, “Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, November 3 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.”
  • Tickets go on sale for the public on Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
