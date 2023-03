GLENDALE, AZ — The Cure has announced a new tour across North America this summer, and it includes a stop in the Valley!

The rock band will hit the stage at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on May 18.

The Twilight Sad will open for The Cure at all of their shows on this tour.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, March 15. Fans will be required to register to access the verified fan sale.

Registration will close on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Arizona time.