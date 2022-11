PHOENIX — Are you ready 2 B singing and dancing the night away with Lizzo?

The multi-platinum and award-winning singer and performer Lizzo is bringing one stop of her “2our” to Phoenix next year!

She is set to perform at Footprint Center on May 24, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

You can ticket tickets on Lizzo’s website when they go on sale here.