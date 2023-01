PHOENIX — Rap music icon Lil Wayne is headed to the Valley this spring.

He will be performing at The Van Buren on Tuesday, May 9, as part of his “Tha Carter Tour." It's not clear whether there will be any special guests with the rapper.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time on Lil Wayne's official website.

